Against perhaps the best opponent they have played this season, the Gophers women's basketball team did pretty much what they've done most of the season:

They played hard.

They showed an ability to come back.

But they couldn't come back all the way. In a 80-74 loss to Kentucky (7-1) at Williams Arena on Wednesday night, Minnesota started strong and stayed with the Wildcats for much of the game.

But they came up just short.

Down seven with 3:48 left, Amaya Battle drove for a score, then Mallory Heyer hit her third three-pointer of the game to pull the Gophers within two with 2:59 left.

Kentucky's Robyn Benton scored on a drive, but Rose Micheaux pulled the Gophers back within two with a layup with 1:43 left.

After getting a stop, Micheaux was fouled with 50.4 seconds left, but missed both free throws.

At the other end Jade Walker was fouled with 28 seconds left and hit both free throws, icing the game.

Four of five Gophers starters scored in double figures. Micheaux and Mallory Heyer each had 17, Katie Borowicz had 16 and Mara Braun had 14.

Kentucky was led by Walker's 19 points. Robyn Benton had 18. Ajae Petty had 16.

Two key stats: Kentucky had a 26-21 edge on points off turnovers, a 12-9 edge on second-chance points.

The Gophers started the game already up to speed. They made their first five field goals and held an 11-4 lead – with Micheaux scoring six points – before the game was 3 minutes old.

And then began a cascade of turnovers. Nine of them over the rest of the quarter.

And the Wildcats turned those turnovers into 12 points in an 18-2 run that put them up 22-13 on Blair Green's fast-break layup with 1:32 left in the quarter.

But the Gophers rallied, finishing the quarter on an 8-2 run, with Borowicz scoring four of those on two nice drives, including one just before the buzzer, that pulled the Gophers within 23-21 entering the second quarter.

When the Wildcats opened the second on a 6-0 run to go up eight, it looked like they were taking control.

But the Gophers, taking better care of the ball, got consecutive threes from Borowicz and Braun to pull within a point and the rest of the quarter was basically even. Braun had eight second-quarter points and Borowicz had four.

Kentucky went back up eight, but the Gophers used a 9-2 run to pull within a point, 37-36, on Braun's layup. Moments later Braun hit a three-pointer to tie the game before Walker, who had 14 first-half points — scored to put Kentucky up two at the half.

The two teams went back and forth in the third quarter, with Benton carrying the load for Kentucky.

It was still a one-point Kentucky lead when Braun scored on a put-back with 2:46 left in the quarter.

But the Wildcats finished the quarter on a 6-2 run to go up 64-59 entering the fourth.

Benton scored 12 of Kentucky's 23 points, including hitting two three-pointers.