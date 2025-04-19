Sports

Lyon beats Arsenal 2-1 in first leg of Women's Champions League semifinals

Lyon weathered a second-half fightback by Arsenal to claim a 2-1 away win in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinals on Saturday, putting the record eight-time champions on course for another title match.

The Associated Press
April 19, 2025 at 1:30PM

Lyon weathered a second-half fightback by Arsenal to claim a 2-1 away win in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinals on Saturday, putting the record eight-time champions on course for another title match.

Melchie Dumornay, Lyon's 21-year-old star forward from Haiti, surged through the Arsenal defense to slot home a low finish in the 82nd minute for the winning goal at Emirates Stadium in London.

Lyon was hanging on at that time, with Mariona Caldentey having converted a penalty four minutes earlier to cap a resurgence by Arsenal after halftime. Kadidiatou Diani had given Lyon the lead for the first time in the 17th.

The second leg will be in Lyon on April 27, with the French team seeking to reach the final for the 12th time in its bid for a ninth title — and first since 2022.

Barcelona plays Chelsea in the other semifinal, with the first leg in Spain on Sunday.

Arsenal is the only English team to win the Women's Champions League. That was in 2007 and the club hasn't reached the final since.

Dumornay impressed for Lyon throughout and struck the crossbar with a 40-meter shot in the 33rd minute.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

STEVE DOUGLAS

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Lyon beats Arsenal 2-1 in first leg of Women's Champions League semifinals

Lyon weathered a second-half fightback by Arsenal to claim a 2-1 away win in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinals on Saturday, putting the record eight-time champions on course for another title match.

Sports

NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

Sports

Lindor hits 1st walk-off homer for Mets, 250th home run of career, in 5-4 win over Cardinals