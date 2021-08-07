CANTON, Ohio — Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.
The country rock band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley but Medlocke's positive test forced the group's withdrawal, according to a band statement.
"Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment," the statement said.
Jimmie Allen, who was the opening act, has extended his set list to open the show. He performs a duet with Paisley on the current hit "Freedom Was a Highway."
The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta; and Cullman, Alabama, with the Aug. 13 show in Atlanta rescheduled for Oct. 23.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
The Latest: Rams receiver Isaac Bruce enters Hall of Fame
The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:
Nation
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate a criminal complaint accusing the governor of groping an aide last year, the Albany County sheriff said Saturday.
Business
Californians hit hard hard with weekend of wildfire fears
After four years of homelessness, Kesia Studebaker thought she finally landed on her feet when she found a job cooking in a diner and moved into a house in the small community of Greenville.
Nation
Fired officer who wounded unarmed Black man won't be charged
A former St. Paul police officer fired for the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed Black man who had been hiding from police last November after allegedly livestreaming a sexual assault will not be criminally charged, authorities said.
N.Y. sheriff discusses groping complaint against Gov. Cuomo
The Albany County sheriff held a news conference Saturday to discuss a criminal complaint his office received this week from an aide who says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped her breast.