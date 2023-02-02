MINNEAPOLIS — The Lynx will retire Sylvia Fowles' jersey this season as the team celebrates its 25 years in the WNBA.

Fowles' No. 34 will be retired in a ceremony on June 11 during a weekend where the Lynx will also recognize a 25th anniversary game on June 9 featuring the return of former stars for a franchise that has four WNBA titles. The team will have a countdown of the top 25 players in team history, starting March 1 and leading to the home opener on May 19.

Lindsay Whalen, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year, will be honored at "Whay Day" on Aug. 4.

Fowles spent the final eight seasons of her 15-year WNBA career with the Lynx, winning two championships in which she was the Finals MVP. She was league MVP in 2017 and four-time WNBA defensive player of the year. She won four Olympic gold medals with Team USA and was all-WNBA eight times.

©2023 StarTribune. Visit startribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.