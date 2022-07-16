2 p.m. at Washington • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx (10-16) complete their stretch of four games in six days by going for their first victory of the season against the Mystics. The Lynx, who defeated Indiana 87-77 on Friday for their first victory of the season over the Fever, are 0-2 against the Mystics this season. Both losses were at Target Center. The Mystics won 78-66 on May 8 and 76-59 on June 10. The 59 points was the Lynx lowest point total since 2019. The Lynx have not scored fewer than 79 points in the 12 games since. ... Kayla McBride scored 28 points and Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds against Indiana on Friday as the Lynx improved to 4-8 on the road this season.

Mystics update: They are 15-11 after an 80-75 loss at Phoenix on Thursday. The Mystics led by 15 points after the first quarter and led by two points going into the fourth quarter. ... Elena Delle Donne had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Mystics on Thursday. Delle Donne, who sat out the 2020 season and played just three games in 2021, has played in 17 of the Mystics' 26 games. Delle Donne, who is averaging 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, did not play in either of the first two games against the Lynx this season. ... Ariel Atkins, the only Mystic to start every game this season, is averaging 14.7 points per game. Atkins scored 20 in the first game against the Lynx and 12 in the second. ...The Mystics are 7-4 at home.