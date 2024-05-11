The Lynx waived guard Kayana Traylor and forward Camryn Taylor on Saturday, bringing their roster to 13.

And that's likely to be where it stands when the team opens the regular season at Seattle on Tuesday night.

Because posts Dorka Juhász and Sika Kone are still playing overseas, the Lynx could have, at least temporarily, kept two additional players. But salary-cap considerations mandated a 13-player roster.

When the missing players return, another decision will have to be made.

Here is the roster:

Starters: Guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams, forwards Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith and Diamond Miller.

Reserves: Guards Natisha Hiedeman and Olivia Epoupa; forwards Taylor Soule and Alissa Pili; and wings Bridget Carleton and Cecilia Zandalasini. And Juhász and Kone.

Zandalasini, from Italy, is back for her second stint with the team after appearing her briefly in 2017 and 2018; she has been playing in Europe ever since. Pili was the team's first-round pick in this year's draft. Soule, a third-round pick in 2023 nearly made the roster last summer. Epoupa is a EuroLeague veteran from France.