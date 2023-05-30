7 p.m. Tuesday at Dallas • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx close out a three-game road trip coming off a 94-73 loss at Las Vegas on Sunday. The Lynx are 0-4 to start a season for a third consecutive year. In both 2021 and 2022, the Lynx won their fifth game; in 2021 the team went 22-10 and made the playoffs, but last year they went 14-22 for their first losing season since 2010. ... The Lynx were 1-2 against the Wings last season — losing 94-78 in Dallas and going 1-1 at Target Center. ... Napheesa Collier had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jessica Shepard had four points, seven assists and 15 rebounds on Sunday. Kayla McBride, who has missed the last two games for personal reasons, is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game.

Dallas update: The Wings (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season Sunday — 94-88 in Chicago. The Wings had started a season 2-0 for the first time since the franchise moved to Dallas (from Tulsa) in 2016. ... Arike Ogunbowale is leading the WNBA in scoring (26.7 points per game) and three-pointers made (11). She scored 27 points on Sunday. ... Satou Sabally is fifth in scoring (22.0 average) and ninth in rebounding (8.3) after contributing 24 points and eight rebounds Sunday. ... Crystal Dangerfield, who was the WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Lynx in 2020 but then waived in 2022, is with her third team since leaving the Lynx. She is averaging 9.3 points and 3.0 assists. ... Teaira McCowan (knee), who didn't play Sunday, is questionable for Tuesday. Lou Lopez Senechal (knee) and Diamond DeShields (knee) are out.