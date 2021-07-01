A lot has changed since opening night, when Diana Taurasi's late three gave Phoenix a two-point victory over the Lynx at Target Center.

Kayla McBride was in the Lynx lineup but hadn't yet practiced with the team. Napheesa Collier hadn't joined the team, and Layshia Clarendon wasn't even on the Minnesota roster yet.

The result changed, too.

With McBride scoring 26 points — 10 in a 12-0 run in the third quarter that put the Lynx in the lead for good — and Collier (19 point and 10 rebounds), Sylvia Fowles (15 and 11) and Clarendon (12) in double figures, the Lynx held on for a 82-76 victory Wednesday in Phoenix.

The third straight victory for the Lynx (8-7) put them above .500 for the first time this season. Phoenix (7-8) had a two-game winning streakended.

Phoenix held an 11-point lead in the first half, led by a streaking Brittney Griner. But the Lynx battled to take a one-point halftime lead. Down a point midway through the third, McBride's two three-pointers started that 12-0 run. The Lynx were up seven entering the fourth quarter.

Phoenix got within 76-72 on Skylar Diggins-Smith's basket with just over 2 minutes left. But Clarendon scored two straight Lynx baskets to ice the game.

Griner had a game-high 28 points. But after hitting her first 10 shots and scoring 21 first-half points, she was held to five shots and seven points in the second half by Fowles.

Diggins-Smith scored 16 and Diana Taurasi had 10, but the two Phoenix guards were a combined 8-for-28.

The Lynx outscored the Mercury 48-30 in the paint and to 42.6-percent shooting overall. But the Mercury was just 6-for-22 on three-pointers and, other than Griner, Phoenix made just 17 of 53 shots.

With the game tied at 12 mid-way through the first quarter, the Lynx went cold and the Mercury responded with an 11-0 run. With Diggins-Smith scoring seven points, the Mercury went up 23-12 on Sophie Cunningham's three-pointer with 2:29 left.

Out of a time out the Lynx responded, scoring six straight and eight of the quarter's last 10 points. Damiris Dantas, Collier, Crystal Dangerfield all scored in the streak.

A 5-2 start to the second quarter put the Mercury up 30-22 on Griner's three-point play with 8:32 left in the half.

Then, with the Mercury going cold for a stretch, the Lynx mounted a run. Collier had eight points and McBride six on two three-pointers in a 17-4 run that put the Lynx up 39-34 on McBride's three-pointer with 3:22 left in the half.

But a hot Griner — who went 5-for-5 for a second straight quarter — kept Phoenix in the game. The Lynx led 45-44 at the half.

The Lynx led by five early in the third quarter before, taking advantage of three straight Lynx turnovers — Phoenix scored six straight to go up 53-52 on Diggins-Smith's floater.

But McBride hit a three, then after a Taurasi miss McBride hit another trey and the Lynx were up five mid-quarter.

Ultimately, McBride scored 10 points in a 12-0 run — those two threes starting and her layup with 2:28 left in the third quarter ending it that put the Lynx up 11 with 2:28 left in the quarter.

Phoenix responded with a 7-0 run to pull within five. But Clarendon's drive put the Lynx up 68-61 entering the fourth.

The two teams play again Saturday night in Phoenix.

All-Star rosters set

Rosters have been set for the WNBA All-Star game, which will be played July 14 at 6 p.m. in Las Vegas. This year's game features the Olympic team taking on a collection of top players throughout the league.

That collection includes: frontcourt players DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut), Liz Cambage (Las Vegas), Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas), Brioona Jones and Jonquel Jones (Connecticut), Candace Parker (Chicago) and Satou Sabally (Dallas). The team will be coached by Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.

The Olympic team, which has already been released, includes: Ariel Atkins and Tina Charles (Washington), Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart (Seattle), Chelsea Grayand A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas), Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner (Phoenix) and Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier. The Olympic team is coached by Dawn Staley.