IMPACT PLAYER

Sylvia Fowles, Lynx

She had 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots and made a halftime point that fired up the team.

BY THE NUMBERS

0-for-11 The Lynx’s shooting on three-pointers until Damiris Dantas made one near the end of the third quarter.

58 The Lynx’s shooting percentage in the fourth quarter.

27.2 The Sun’s percentage that quarter.