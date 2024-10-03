Lynx-Sun Game 3 preview: TV information, key players, forecast

Watch her: The Lynx won Game 2 despite Napheesa Collier making just three of 14 shots. Collier is 10-for-30 overall and 1-for-6 on threes in the two games, stats that are bound to change. But she has done just about everything else, averaging 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks. Look for the Lynx to find a way to get her going offensively.