Lynx-Sun Game 3 preview: TV information, key players, forecast

The best-of-five WNBA semifinal series moves to Connecticut for the next two games.

By Kent Youngblood

October 3, 2024 at 9:14PM
Lynx players celebrate as they head for a victory in Game 2 at Target Center on Tuesday night. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun

Second round, best-of-five series

Game 1, Sunday: Sun 73, Lynx 70, at Target Center

Game 2, Tuesday: Lynx 77, Sun 70, at Target Center

Game 3, Friday: at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.; 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4, Sunday: at Connecticut (time, TV TBD)

Game 5, Tuesday (if necessary): at Target Center, time TBD (ESPN2)

Game 3 preview

After Tuesday’s victory Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said the team has to finish games better; the Lynx had a six-point lead after three quarters in the Game 1 loss and were up 15 in the fourth in Game 2, a lead Connecticut cut to seven four times in the closing minutes.

After hitting nine of 22 threes in Game 1, Connecticut was just 5-for-20 Tuesday. Conversely, the Lynx, 5-for-20 in Game 1, hit eight of 19 threes in Tuesday’s victory.

Sun star Alyssa Thomas is averaging 17.5 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in two games. Bridget Carleton has hit four of nine threes in the two games for the Lynx.

Watch her: The Lynx won Game 2 despite Napheesa Collier making just three of 14 shots. Collier is 10-for-30 overall and 1-for-6 on threes in the two games, stats that are bound to change. But she has done just about everything else, averaging 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks. Look for the Lynx to find a way to get her going offensively.

Forecast: The Sun will have a day of practice to work on an offense that has produced 55-for-141 (39%) in the first two games. Playing on the road, this game will be a huge challenge for the Lynx.

