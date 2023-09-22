Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named to the WNBA's all-defensive second team. It's the second all-defensive team honor for Collier, who was on the first team in 2020.

Collier played in 37 games and led the Lynx in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. She averaged a career-high 21.5 points on 48.5% shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.

Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson was honored as the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row, receiving 32 of 60 votes from a national media panel. Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was second with 24.