Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier is listed as doubtful for Saturday night's game against the Washington Mystics at Target Center.

Collier injured her left foot late in the third quarter of Thursday's loss to the Connecticut Sun and did not return. The Lynx referred to the injury simply as a sore foot.

Collier, just named an All-Star for the fourth time, is scheduled to play for the United States in her second Olympics this summer in France.

The Lynx have five more games before the Olympic break, a run that ends with a July 17 home game against the Atlanta Dream. Team USA will play a team of WNBA stars — a team that includes Collier's Lynx teammate Kayla McBride — in the All-Star Game July 20 in Phoenix. Olympic play for the Americans begins July 29 vs. Japan.

Collier, who is in the top five in the WNBA in points (20.0 per game), rebounds (10.2 and steals (2.2) was injured in the third quarter of Thursday night's 78-73 loss at Target Center. She tried to cut towards the paint from the corner in front of the Lynx bench when she came up limping. She left the game with 2:36 left in the quarter with the Lynx trailing the Sun by two points.

The Lynx also lost backup point guard Olivia Époupa, who left the game in the first half because of a thigh injury. She is listed as out for Saturday.

Collier played In 37 of the Lynx's 40 games last season, missing three games because of an ankle injury. The Lynx went 2-1 in those three games, with impressive road victories at New York and Connecticut.



