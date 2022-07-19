The Lynx signed Nikolina Milić to a contract for the rest of the WNBA season.
The 6-3 rookie forward, originally signed May 6 to a hardship exception contract, was released on June 23 and signed to a seven-day contract on June 26. Milić was re-signed to a second seven-day contract on July 3 and a third seven-day contract on July 11.
In 25 games, three or them starts, she is averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.3 minutes per game.
