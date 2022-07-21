The Lynx signed guard Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract Thursday.
Allen played 32 games for the Indiana Fever last season, averaring 5.4 points and 3.0 assists. She was waived by the Fever in February.
She is a five-year WNBA veteran who played college basketball at Notre Dame. She has also played for Las Vegas and the New York Liberty, which took her in the second round of the 2017 draft.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Hartong, Whitworth, Talib join "Thursday Night Football"
Prime Video's crew for "Thursday Night Football" is nearly set, less than two months before its first regular-season game.
Lynx
Lynx sign guard Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract
The former Notre Dame player will be in her fifth WNBA season.
Local
Sporting events put Blaine police to the test
It's all hands on deck for the Target USA Cup and the 3M Open.
Twins
Road trip to Cooperstown: Follow Patrick Reusse's Hall of Fame adventure
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse is taking the long way back to baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., for a special made-in-Minnesota induction weekend.
Lynx
Moscow says U.S. must respect Russian law in Griner case
The spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry lashed out Thursday at the United States characterizing basketball star Brittney Griner's jailing on drug charges as "wrongful detention," saying it shows disrespect for Russian law.