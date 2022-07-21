The Lynx signed guard Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract Thursday.

Allen played 32 games for the Indiana Fever last season, averaring 5.4 points and 3.0 assists. She was waived by the Fever in February.

She is a five-year WNBA veteran who played college basketball at Notre Dame. She has also played for Las Vegas and the New York Liberty, which took her in the second round of the 2017 draft.