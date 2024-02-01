MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx signed guard Courtney Williams and forward Alanna Smith on Thursday, adding two former Chicago Sky players in free agency.

The Lynx also re-signed forward Bridget Carlson, the day after they traded forward Tiffany Mitchell and the 19th pick in the WNBA draft to the Connecticut Sun for guard Natisha Hiedeman.

The 5-foot-8 Williams averaged 10.4 points and a career-high 6.3 assists in 40 games last season for the Sky. She also has a career average of 5.4 rebounds over eight seasons in the league with four teams. Williams ranked fourth in the WNBA in 2023 in 3-point shooting (44.3%).

The 6-foot-4 Smith had a career-best season last year, her fifth in the league, with averages of 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for the Sky. She was a finalist for the WNBA's Most Improved Player award.

Carleton returns for her sixth season with the Lynx.

