The offense looked different without Sylvia Fowles.

Friday at Target Center the Lynx's star center missed the first of what could be more than a few games with a cartilage problem in her right knee. That, plus the return of point guard Moriah Jefferson and stretch four Damiris Dantas promised a Lynx offense with more space, more three-point shots.

In a 76-59 loss to a Washington Mystics team playing without Elena Delle Donne, the Lynx did all that, consistently getting good looks.

But they just couldn't make enough of them.

The Lynx shot 32.8%. They made six of 21 three-pointers. Eventually that bled to the other end. After holding Washington under 40% shooting through three quarters, Washington (9-5) went 9-for-15 in the fourth.

While falling behind by 11 at the half, Lynx starters Jefferson, Dantas, Kayla McBride, Jessica Shepard and Aerial Powers were a combined 4-for-22. By the time the game was over only Powers (12 points on 3-for-8 shooting) was in double figures. Dantas scored nine on 3-for-11 shooting and Rachel Banham came off the bench to score 10.

The Lynx (3-10) set season lows in points and tied for their worst shooting percentage of the season.

Shepard scored just five points, but grabbed 15 rebounds.

Washington was led by Myisha Hines-Allen, who scored 17. Ariel Atkins added 12.

Down nine entering the fourth quarter, Nikolina Milic opened the quarter with a layup and a free throw that made it a six-point game.

With Washington turning up the offensive efficiency, that was as close as the Lynx got while losing for the fourth time in five games.

Given how much trouble the Lynx had on the offensive end in the first half, it was something of a surprise they trailed by just seven — 22-15 — after it ended.

The Lynx made just four of 15 shots overall, went 1-for-5 on three-pointers, missed four of their 10 free throws and turned the ball over three times while scoring 15 first-quarter points.

Playing for the first time without Fowles, the Lynx fell behind 8-0 to start the game and spent the rest of the quarter playing catch-up, never getting closer than three the rest of the quarter.

The Lynx opened the second quarter getting three points from both Evina Westbrook and Dantas in a 9-2 run that tied the game on Dantas' three-point play with 6:49 left in the half.

It appeared the Lynx might have found their rhythm.

They had not.

Over the final 6-plus minutes of the half the Lynx made one of 12 shots while being outscored 15-5, putting the Mystics up 11 at the half. Tianna Hawkins' three-pointer to end the half — coming seconds after a missed Lynx three — made it an 11-point game.

After forging a tie, the Lynx did not score for more than 5 minutes. At the half the Lynx were playing OK defense — Washington was shooting 40.5% — but the Lynx shot just 25.8%. At the half no Lynx starter had more than one made basket.

The Lynx opened the third quarter 10-4, including a 7-0 run that included Dantas' three and a basket by Powers that brought the Lynx within five with 6-plus minutes left in the quarter. Again, they couldn't sustain it, with Washington pushing the lead back to nine entering the fourth.