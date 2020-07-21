Tuesday, for the second straight day, the Lynx scrimmaged against another team. Monday it was Las Vegas. Tuesday it was defending champion Washington at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Perhaps the most important thing for coach Cheryl Reeve was seeing a more intense team than the one she saw Monday. The tone of the scrimmage was more important than specific Xs and Os.

“My version of it was, ‘It’s time to go,’ ‘’ Reeve said. “We have a game not so far from now. The level of accountability had to go up. That’s what today was about.’’

The opener, of course, is Sunday against Connecticut. With days dwindling before that game, here are some updates from Reeve’s post-practice availability:

--Even in their heyday the Lynx were not a heavy pick-and-roll team. When Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore were really rolling the Lynx used more corner pin-downs and got a lot of points off players cutting to the rim. Or with Lindsay Whalen collapsing a defense and then either scoring at the rim or kicking the ball out.

That could change this year. The Lynx, with more shooters on the floor, figure to use the pick and roll often. “It’s probably been our best offense,’’ Reeve said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on it. And it’s not just about two players. The pick and roll is about getting all five players opportunities. I would say it has generated our best offense. And we have some versatility with who’s in the pick and roll.’’

--Reeve reiterated what she has said from the beginning, saying guard Odyssey Sims – who gave birth to a son in early April – is expected to join the team at some point this season. “We’ve been in touch with Odyssey,’’ Reeve said of Sims, who made her first All Star Game appearance last summer. “There is a plan for Odyssey to be here.’’

--Reeve said the team’s rebounding needs to improve. “Being an elite rebounding team is always our goal,’’ she said. “I’m not sure we’ve touched that yet. You can win a lot of games [rebounding well]. If you don’t you only win sometimes. And being average stinks.’’