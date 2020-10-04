Lynx forward Napheesa Collier made the all-WNBA second team, the league announced Sunday at halftime of Game 2 of the league finals.

Collier becomes the fifth Lynx player to earn all-WNBA honors in the first two seasons of her career, following Betty Lennox, Katie Smith, Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore.

Collier led the league in minutes played (34.2), was third in rebounding (9.0) and steals (1.82), sixth in blocks (1.27), ninth in shooting percentage (52.9), 12th in scoring (16.1), 15th in three-point shooting percentage (40.8), 19th in assists (3.3) and 26th in free-throw shooting (82.9). She and Seattle star Breanna Stewart were the only two players in the league in the top 30 in all those categories this season.

The Lynx have had a player named to the first or second team for 10 consecutive years.

