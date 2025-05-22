Sports

Lynx play the Sun on 3-game win streak

Connecticut Sun (0-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-0, 3-0 Western Conference)

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 6:10AM

Connecticut Sun (0-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-0, 3-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx comes into a matchup with Connecticut Sun as winners of three straight games.

Minnesota finished 16-4 at home a season ago while going 30-10 overall. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 75.6 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

Connecticut finished 28-12 overall a season ago while going 14-6 on the road. The Sun averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Kayla McBride: out (personal).

Sun: Saniya Rivers: out (personal), Aneesah Morrow: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Lynx play the Sun on 3-game win streak

Connecticut Sun (0-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-0, 3-0 Western Conference)

Sports

Indiana visits New York with 1-0 series lead

Sports

O'Hoppe hits 2 of Angels' 4 homers in 6th straight win, 10-5 over Athletics