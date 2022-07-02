Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
Saved articles
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Subscriber Features
Saved Articles
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
In wake of Roe, demand grows at Duluth abortion clinic
Child's body pulled from Vadnais Lake; two more sought
Twin Cities minimum-wage workers get pay raises. Here's what you need to know
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
Minneapolis ultrarunner encourages Indigenous women to rise above challenges
Minnesota National Guard vaccination rate high as deadline hits this week
Twins turn tables, beat Orioles 3-2 on Byron Buxton's two-run walkoff homer
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
After two years of COVID cancellations, Minnesotans eager to resume 'normal' July 4th fun this weekend
New edible cannabis law catches some Minnesota regulators, lawmakers by surprise
The story behind the makeover of the 50-year-old IDS Crystal Court
next
600187114
Lynx lose to the Las Vegas Aces
The Minnesota Lynx played the Las Vegas Aces at Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, July 1, 2022.
July 1, 2022 — 9:03pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
July 1
Wolves
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
3:08pm
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
June 30
Wolves
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
6:49pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
July 1
Wolves
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
3:08pm
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
June 30
Wolves
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
6:49pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
July 1
Wolves
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
3:08pm
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
June 30
Wolves
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
6:49pm
Politics
New edible cannabis law catches some Minnesota regulators, lawmakers by surprise
4:56pm
Twins
Twins turn tables, beat Orioles 3-2 on Byron Buxton's two-run walkoff homer
15 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
July 1
Wolves
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
3:08pm
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
June 30
Wolves
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
6:49pm
Politics
New edible cannabis law catches some Minnesota regulators, lawmakers by surprise
4:56pm
Twins
Twins turn tables, beat Orioles 3-2 on Byron Buxton's two-run walkoff homer
15 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
July 1
Wolves
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
3:08pm
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
June 30
Wolves
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
6:49pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
July 1
Wolves
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
3:08pm
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
June 30
Wolves
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
6:49pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
July 1
Wolves
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
3:08pm
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
June 30
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
July 1
Wolves
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
3:08pm
Politics
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
June 30
More From Star Tribune
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
New edible cannabis law catches some Minnesota regulators, lawmakers by surprise
Twins turn tables, beat Orioles 3-2 on Byron Buxton's two-run walkoff homer
More From Star Tribune
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
Wolves land All-Star Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah
Edibles, beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legal today
Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
New edible cannabis law catches some Minnesota regulators, lawmakers by surprise
Twins turn tables, beat Orioles 3-2 on Byron Buxton's two-run walkoff homer
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
In wake of Roe, demand grows at Duluth abortion clinic
7:34pm
Child's body pulled from Vadnais Lake; two more sought
14 minutes ago
Twin Cities minimum-wage workers get pay raises. Here's what you need to know
9:13pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2022 StarTribune. All rights reserved.