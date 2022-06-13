The Lynx's game with Indiana on Sunday at Target Center began with yet another starter injured.

This time: Kayla McBride, whose sore right foot — initially injured in New York — forced her to the bench along with center Sylvia Fowles. And that meant the Lynx were battling both the Fever and attrition.

Both opponents won.

Up two late, but held scoreless over the final 1:47 of the game and without a basket over the final 2:12, the Lynx (3-11) lost their third straight game, 84-80.

"I think we're battling,'' said associate head coach Katie Smith after the game; she addressed the media instead of head coach Cheryl Reeve. "You can't say we're not playing hard or don't want to win. We do. We have to put it together for good periods of time. Not have physical and mental breakdowns.''

Once again the Lynx — who fell to last place in the 12-team WNBA — had two strong quarters and two when the offense seemed to flounder. The Lynx led by a point after the first quarter, then used a 29-19 third quarter in which they hit 12 of 19 shots to take a three-point lead into the fourth.

But they scored 13 points in the second quarter, 15 in the fourth. None in the final 107 seconds.

That the game was so close is a testament to Nikolina Milic, who came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points on 11-for-19 shooting, 13 coming in Minnesota's 29-point third quarter.

With 22.5 seconds left and the Lynx down two she missed a 2-footer that would have given them back the lead. The Lynx felt she was fouled on the shot. On the ensuing possession Kelsey Mitchell hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds left. Rachel Banham then missed a 29-footer.

"It was obviously a foul for me,'' Milic said. "You can talk about the referees, but we're not looking for excuses. It was one possession. We have to get better for a team.''

WNBA standingswere signs of improvement. After struggling in the paint in a loss to Washington Friday, the Lynx hit 24 of 43 shots while scoring 48 points in the paint Sunday. They also led in fast-break points and second-chance points.

The Lynx got 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Aerial Powers. Both Bridget Carleton and Moriah Jefferson had 11.

Four of five Fever starters were in double figures, led by NaLyssa Smith (21) and Danielle Robinson (15). Both Victoria Vivians and Mitchell had 15. The Fever (4-12) made 10 of 23 three-pointers.

It was an entertaining fourth quarter, one that featured a dustup between Powers and Smith, an emotional display Powers said was done for her teammates to show the Lynx wouldn't be pushed around.

With 1:47 left Jessica Shepard hit two free throws to put the Lynx up 80-78. At the other end Mitchell broke down the defense, freeing Vivians for a 25-foot three. Vivian then blocked Shepard. The Lynx got a stop, but Milic missed with 22.5 seconds left.

After Friday's loss Banham and Reeve talked about the frustration the team was feeling. Sunday Powers struck a different tone.

"I go into every game optimistically,'' she said. "We all are. We know our record. We knew we feel like we're a better team. We still believe in each other. We can't let it weigh on us. We just have to get better. We have to get tired of losing and take these games.''