Lynx vs. Dallas • Wednesday, 7 p.m. Target Center • ESPN2

Lynx update: The Lynx have won four straight games, improving to 9-7 overall — 9-3 since an 0-4 start. They are third in the league in offensive rating (108.8), defensive rating (98.1) and net rating (plus-10.7) in that time. The Lynx have held opponents to 40.5 % shooting during the winning streak and out-rebounded opponents 38.3-29.8. During the four-game winning streak C Sylvia Fowles has averaged 19.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.3 steals; F Napheesa Collier has averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists; and Layshia Clarendon has averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds. In the two victories in Phoenix G Kayla McBride hit 18 of 26 shots overall, nine of 13 threes and scored 50 points. The two teams split two games in Dallas earlier this season.

Wings update: High-scoring Dallas has split its last four games. Offense has not been a problem, with the Wings leading the league with a 112.1 offensive rating in that time, using a smaller lineup with Satou Sabally at center. The problem: defense. The Wings are 11th in the league in defensive rating (109.2) in the last four games. G Arike Ogunbowale is fourth in the league in scoring (19.8). Marina Mabrey comes off the bench and is secondon the team in scoring (14.8). She was held scoreless in the Lynx's victory in Dallas June 17. But she had 28 in the rematch, a Dallas victory two days later. Sabally averaged 13.0 points and 6.2 rebounds.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD