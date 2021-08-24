Lynx vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center

TV: ESPN2

Lynx update: After playing 10 of their last 13 games on the road – and going 10-3 while doing it – the Lynx now come home. Minnesota plays its next four games at Target Center, and six of its final nine. After posting their two lowest point totals of the season in consecutive losses in Connecticut – and shooting just 17 free throws in those two games – the Lynx scored a season-high 101 points in a victory at Chicago Saturday. The Lynx are three games behind Connecticut, Las Vegas and Seattle, which are in a virtual three-way tie atop the WNBA standings. They are just one game ahead of fifth-place Phoenix, which has won four straight games. The Lynx had six players score in double figures in Chicago for the second time this season. That included G/F Aerial Powers, who returned after nine-plus weeks recovering from thumb surgery to score 10 points, and Crystal Dangerfield, who scored 16 points off the bench. Nine came in the fourth quarter; Dangerfield's 70 fourth-quarter points leads the team. The Lynx are 2-10 vs. Seattle in their past 12 meetings.

Seattle update: The Storm lost two games coming out of the Olympic break – at Chicago and New York – while giving Olympians Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart rest. They have won two straight since. Stewart has had double-doubles in both games, averaging 19.5 points and 12 rebounds. G Jewell Loyd has averaged 24.5 points in four post-Olympic games. Seattle is 2-0 vs. Minnesota this season, both games won by 10 or more points, including an 82-72 loss in Seattle May 28 in which the Storm led by 26 entering the fourth quarter. Loyd has averaged 17.5 points in those two games, Bird 15.5.