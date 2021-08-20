7 p.m. at Chicago • NBA TV

Preview: Coming off back-to-back losses to Connecticut on Tuesday and Thursday, the Lynx (13-9) play their third consecutive road game before returning to Target Center for four consecutive home games. Chicago (11-11), in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, is coming off an 80-76 loss to Dallas at home on Tuesday.The Lynx and Sky are meeting for the second time this season. Chicago defeated the Lynx 105-89 at Target Center on June 15. The 105 points are the most allowed by the Lynx this season.

Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and 11 rebounds Thursday for her ninth double-double of the season. She is 24-of-32 from the field in the past three games. G Crystal Dangerfield scored eight points in 12 minutes Thursday. Sky G Courtney Vandersloot leads the WNBA with 9.3 assists per game. G/F Kahleah Copper leads the Sky in scoring (14.1 points per game). F/C Candace Parker is averaging 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. She left Tuesday's game midway through the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Numbers: Fowles has moved into 13th place on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with 5,842 career points. Parker is in 12th place with 5,857 points .

Injuries: Lynx F Aerial Powers (thumb) is doubtful.For the Sky, Parker (ankle) is questionable.