Napheesa Collier of the Lynx was named WNBA Western Conference player of the week for the fourth time in her career.
The 6-1 forward had three double-doubles and helped the Lynx to victories over Atlanta and Phoenix. In three games, she averaged 22 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 blocks in 39.3 minutes per game. She is the WNBA's fourth-leading scorer (21.3).
New York's' Breanna Stewart was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
The Lynx (19-19) finish the regular season with games at Chicago on Friday and at Indiana on Sunday. They will open the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday.
