Napheesa Collier, who started August by helping Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, was named the WNBA’s Western Conference player of the month.
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is WNBA Western Conference player of the month
Collier and the Lynx went 6-1 as she averaged 22.4 points per game and shot 60 percent from the floor.
It’s the All-WNBA player’s first monthly honor and the 16th for a Lynx player. Maya Moore (eight times), Sylvia Fowles (four), Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson have also won the award.
Collier is sixth in the league in scoring (20.4), third in rebounding (9.8), third in steals (1.93) and 17th in assists (3.6).
The Lynx (24-9) start a three-game road trip Friday at Indiana where the game against Caitlin Clark and Fever will be nationally televised on ION at 6:30 p.m. Clark has been the Eastern Conference player of the week the past two weeks.
