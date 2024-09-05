Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is WNBA Western Conference player of the month

Lynx

Collier and the Lynx went 6-1 as she averaged 22.4 points per game and shot 60 percent from the floor.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 12:07AM
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier drives against Sky forward Angel Reese during the second half Sunday at Target Center. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Napheesa Collier, who started August by helping Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, was named the WNBA’s Western Conference player of the month.

The Lynx forward led her team to a 6-1 record by averaging 22.4 points on 60 percent shooting. She averaged 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists as well.

It’s the All-WNBA player’s first monthly honor and the 16th for a Lynx player. Maya Moore (eight times), Sylvia Fowles (four), Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson have also won the award.

Collier is sixth in the league in scoring (20.4), third in rebounding (9.8), third in steals (1.93) and 17th in assists (3.6).

The Lynx (24-9) start a three-game road trip Friday at Indiana where the game against Caitlin Clark and Fever will be nationally televised on ION at 6:30 p.m. Clark has been the Eastern Conference player of the week the past two weeks.


