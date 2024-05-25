MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx forward Diamond Miller will be sidelined indefinitely with a right knee injury.

The Lynx announced Friday that Miller, the second overall pick out of Maryland in the 2023 draft, will soon meet with a knee specialist about treatment options. The team did not specify the exact nature of the injury that Miller suffered in the second quarter of the game on Thursday against Connecticut.

Miller is averaging 4.3 points over the first three games of the season. She averaged 12.1 points per game as a rookie last year.

The Lynx also activated forward Dorka Juhasz after she completed her season with her Italian club, Famila Schio, in the EuroLeague. The Lynx host New York on Saturday.

