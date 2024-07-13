Lynx vs. Indiana Fever

3 p.m. Sunday at Target Center

TV; radio: ESPN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: This is the first game for the Lynx (16-7) against the Fever (10-14) this season. The Lynx had their biggest loss of the season, 91-63, at Seattle on Friday night, dropping the Lynx to 2-3 in their past five games. This will likely be the fourth consecutive game without F Napheesa Collier (plantar fascia pain in her left foot). The Fever are coming off a five-point home loss to Washington on Wednesday. This will be the first time Fever rookie G Caitlin Clark will play at Target Center as a professional, but she knows the building well, having led Iowa to Big Ten women's basketball tournament titles there each of the past two seasons. Lynx All-Star G Kayla McBride is coming off a 27-point game at Seattle in which she hit six of 12 three-point attempts.

Watch her: Last season's WNBA rookie of the year, Aliyah Boston, is averaging 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for Indiana and is shooting 51% this season. The Lynx are one of two teams that Boston averaged a double-double against. In four games vs. the Lynx, Boston averaged 16.5 points and 11.3 rebounds.

Injuries: Collier (left foot) is questionable and Lynx G Olivia Époupa (thigh) is out. Indiana C/F Temi Fagbenle (right thumb) is out against her old team.

Forecast: Indiana has been up and down, but it recently knocked off league-leading New York. The Lynx will have to put Friday's game behind them and return to the defense that led to their fast start.