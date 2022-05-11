It was closer this time.

The Lynx dropped to 0-3 to start the season, losing 82-76 to an Indiana team (1-2) that has five rookies on the roster and starts two. Up two points after Rachel Banham's fourth three-pointer of the second half fell with 7:01 left, the Lynx were out-scored 15-7 the rest of the way.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was magnificent, scoring 26 points with 14 rebounds. Jessica Shepard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

But the Lynx are still trying to figure out who to play around them. Aerial Powers made one of 10 shots and finished the game on the bench. Angel McCoughtry did not play in the second half after scoring six points in seven first-half minutes.

Kelsey Mitchell made nine of 16 shots and scored 24 points for the Fever, which turned 19 Lynx turnovers into 24 points while dropping the Lynx to 0-3 for the second straight season. No other Fever player was in double figures. But former Lynx guard Dangerfield, now with the Fever, scored 10 points with six assists.

Down seven to start the fourth quarter, with a lineup that didn't include starters McCoughtry and Powers, the Lynx started the quarter on an 11-2 run to take a 69-67 lead on Rachel Banham's fourth three of the game with 7:01 left in the game.

It didn't last.

Minnesota was without guard Odyssey Sims.

The Lynx didn't announce until after coach Cheryl Reeve's pre-game availability that Sims, signed just before the season opener, was not with the team. Sims was not on the team's availability report sent out Monday afternoon.

The Lynx turned 10 turnovers into 13 points in the first quarter – ending it on a 15-4 run — and they held a 21-12 lead.

That evaporated in stunning fashion in the second quarter.

With Kelsey Mitchell hitting five of six shots – including three of four three-pointers – and scoring 13 points, the Fever basically used the quarter as a 10-minute-long run. By the time it ended the Fever had made 14 of 20 shots, six of nine three-pointers and out-scored the Lynx 36-18. Former Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield played a part in it, too. Cut just before the regular season began, she made two of three shots, scored six points and had four assists in the second quarter.

Reeve opted to start Rachel Banham and Bridget Carleton in place of Powers and McCoughtry to start the third quarter. And, with more defensive intensity, the Lynx opened the third on a 15-6 run to tie the game at 54 on Shepard's basket with 3:32 left in the quarter.

But then the turnovers reappeared and the defense sagged. The result: Indiana ended the quarter with an 11-4 to lead by seven entering the fourth.

Backup center Natalie Achonwa injured a hamstring scoring on the fast break late in Sunday's loss to Washington. Reeve said Achonwa could be out three weeks. Rennia Davis was re-signed as a hardship player to replace Achonwa.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.