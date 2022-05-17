After starting the season in the middle of the pack, the winless Lynx have dropped to last place in the latest WNBA power poll by the Associated Press. The Lynx were 10th in last week's poll.
Here are the latest rankings:
1. Las Vegas (2)
2. Washington (6)
3. Chicago (2)
4. Connecticut
5. Phoenix
7. Dallas
8. Seattle
9. Los Angeles
10. Indiana
11. New York
12. Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Duluth With $113 million federal infusion, dreams of a restored St. Louis River 'finally coming to fruition'
More from Star Tribune
Duluth With $113 million federal infusion, dreams of a restored St. Louis River 'finally coming to fruition'
More from Star Tribune
Duluth With $113 million federal infusion, dreams of a restored St. Louis River 'finally coming to fruition'
More from Star Tribune
Duluth With $113 million federal infusion, dreams of a restored St. Louis River 'finally coming to fruition'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Little-played Hunou tops Loons salary list at $2.68 million
The Minnesota United forward, who is scoreless this season, makes more than twice as much as star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso.
Sports
Magic Moment: Orlando wins lottery, lands No. 1 pick
The Orlando Magic won the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard in 2004.
Sports
State Dept pushing to see Griner; NBA Commissioner weighs in
The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months.
Sports
INDY DAY 1: Sato, Honda strong on opening day of practice
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato shot to the top of the speed chart late Tuesday on the first day of preparations for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
Loons
Gameday preview: Loons face LA Galaxy, look to end losing streak
The Loons have lost three in a row for the first time since early in the 2021 season.