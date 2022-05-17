After starting the season in the middle of the pack, the winless Lynx have dropped to last place in the latest WNBA power poll by the Associated Press. The Lynx were 10th in last week's poll.

Here are the latest rankings:

1. Las Vegas (2)

2. Washington (6)

3. Chicago (2)

4. Connecticut

5. Phoenix

7. Dallas

8. Seattle

9. Los Angeles

10. Indiana

11. New York

12. Minnesota