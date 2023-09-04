More from Star Tribune
Lynx clinch playoff spot with 86-73 win over Phoenix
Kayla McBride scored 23 and Napheesa Collier added 22 to give Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve her 300th win.
A year at Hayes Elementary School
Throughout the school year, students ran in a color run, went caroling, played, learned and some graduated to fifth grade.
The Hold Steady rocks the last Saturday of the State Fair
Hold Steady, a homegrown indie-rock band, performed Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the State Fair grandstand in Falcon Heights. Dillinger Four and Bob Mould opened.
NDSU 35, Eastern Washington 10
North Dakota State University defeated Eastern Washington 35-10 in their first game of the season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on September 2, 2023.
Without sight, other senses guide these visitors to the Minnesota State Fair
A group of staff and students from BLIND Inc. navigated the Minnesota State Fair by planning ahead and using environmental cues.