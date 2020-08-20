The list of injuries grew again Wednesday. Out, along with all-star center Sylvia Fowles? Rachel Banham and Odyssey Sims.

Didn’t matter.

The Lynx’s season is half over and, after a 91-84 come-from-behind victory over Dallas Wednesday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., the team is 8-3.

Down 15 with 4:20 left in the third quarter, the Lynx stormed back to beat the Wings amid a barrage of three-pointers (the team hit 14 of 23), clutch plays and, ultimately, effective defense.

Crystal Dangerfield hit on five of seven three-pointers and scored 21 with seven assists. Napheesa Collier hit three threes and scored 18. The Lynx got 28 points from the bench, including a strong performance by Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

The game was tied at 76 mid-way through the quarter when the Lynx went on a 7-0 run that ended with Collier’s three with 3:32 left.

The Wings (4-8) got 22 points from Allisha Gray. Arike Ogunbowale scored 18, but was just 6-for-23 shooting. Marina Mabrey had 16 and Kayla Thornton 14.

Down 15 with just over 4 minutes left in the third quarter, the Lynx mounted a mighty run.

A 15-4 run to end the third had Minnesota back within four. That lead extended to a 27-8 run that put the Lynx up 73-69 on Dangerfield’s three with 6:09 left. The Lynx didn’t trail again.

The Lynx struggled to contain the Wings throughout the first quarter.

Still, thanks to hot shooting of their own, the Lynx were still up 16-15 when Dangerfield had to sit with her second foul.

And there the Wings went. Over the final 3 minutes and 54 seconds of the first quarter it was all Dallas. With the Lynx having two shots blocked and turning the ball over four times the Wings ended the quarter on a 9-0 run, with Ogunbowale scoring the final six of those, on a second-chance three-pointer and a three-point play.

The Wings hit five of nine first-quarter three-pointers, and the backcourt of Ogunbowale and Mabrey combining for 16 of the Wings’ 24 points.

But the Lynx came out fast in the second quarter. With Crystal Dangerfield hitting three three-pointers, the Lynx opened the quarter on a 15-3 run to take a 31-27 lead on Bridget Carleton’s drive for a basket with 6:11 left in the half.

Then Minnesota went scoreless over the next 3-plus minutes as Dallas scored nine straight to go up 36-31 on two free throws by Thornton with 3:20 left. She was sent to the line by Collier, who was called for her third foul, sending her to the bench.

But Carleton hit a corner three, after a Wings basket, Dantas hit a three. Then Lexie Brown fed Erica McCall with a nice bounce pass for a layup and the Lynx led 39-38 with 1:49 left in the half. But Gray hit a three. After Carleton missed, Ogunbowale hit two free throws to put Dallas up 43-39 at the half.

The Lynx scored the first two points of the second half, making it a two-point game. And then, another Wings run.

Thornton scored, they Gray. They Mabrey, then Ogunbowale banked home a three. The Lead was 10, and Dallas wasn’t done. Collier scored, but then Dallas scored seven of the next nine, eventually leadig 61-46 with 4:20 left in the quarter.

The Lynx rallied. In a 15-4 end to the quarter Minnesota got three-pointers from Collier and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and three-point plays by Kayla Alexander and Shenise Johnson, pulling within 65-61 on Herbert Harrigan’s three near the end of the quarter.

The Star Tribune will not be traveling to Florida for NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.