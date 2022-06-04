1 p.m. Sunday at New York • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx (2-8) play the Liberty two games in a row at Barclays Center in New York, with the teams meeting again Tuesday night. The Lynx opened their current three-game road trip with an 84-76 loss on Wednesday at Atlanta. The loss was the fourth in the past five games; the only victory in that stretch was 84-78 over New York on May 24 at Target Center. ... Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 20 rebounds on Wednesday. The 20 rebounds — the most in the WNBA this season — tied a franchise record, first set by Rebekkah Brunson in 2012. Fowles has had 20 rebounds two other times for the Lynx. ... Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring strain), Moriah Jefferson (left quadriceps strain) and Damiris Dantas (foot) are out. Dantas has not been cleared for game action but is no longer using a walking boot.

Liberty update: The Liberty (3-7) have a two-game winning streak after winning 74-70 at Washington on Friday. That victory followed an 87-74 victory on Wednesday over Indiana at home, which ended a seven-game losing streak. ... G Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points on Friday and leads the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game. ... Former Lynx F Natasha Howard is averaging 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. ... Former Lynx G Crystal Dangerfield has started the past two games. F Betnijah Laney (knee) and G DiDi Richards (hamstring) are out. Laney is expected to miss eight weeks after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. Richards hopes to return June 12.