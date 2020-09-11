Lynx forward Damiris Dantas signed a multiyear contract extension on Thursday, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Damiris has been such an important part of the Lynx culture since she first became a member of our organization in 2014,” said Lynx head coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve.

“She has made great strides as a player over the last couple of years and remains an important element in our path forward.”

Dantas, 27, was the 12th overall pick by the Lynx in the 2012 WNBA draft, played briefly in 2014, then spent two-plus seasons with Atlanta, before returning in 2019. She is averaging a career-high 12.8 points this season.

STAFF REPORTS