By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 10, 2024 at 3:50PM

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Lydia Ko of New Zealand wins the Olympic gold medal in women's golf and gets in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

