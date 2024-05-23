MIAMI — Jesús Luzardo threw eight scoreless innings of three-hit ball in his longest career start and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the only run of the game as the Marlins won their third consecutive series.

The game was completed in 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Luzardo (2-3) struck out four and retired 17 straight until Gary Sanchez's one out single in the eighth. Jackson Chourio reached on a fielder's choice then stole second before Luzardo finished his outing by retiring Owen Miller on a fly-out to short right.

Tanner Scott got the first two outs in the ninth before William Contreras reached on an infield single. Scott retired Christian Yelich on a force out for his sixth save.

The Marlins improved to 10-10 in May.

The NL Central-leading Brewers had one threat against Luzardo in the second, when Willy Adames and Sánchez singled. But Luzardo retired Joey Ortiz on a pop out, struck out Jackson Chourio then caught Adames on an unsuccessful steal attempt at third to end the inning.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta also had a dominant outing as he limited Miami to one run and four hits over seven innings. Peralta (3-3) walked one and struck out seven.

Chisholm gave the Marlins a quick lead with his leadoff shot in the first. He drove Peralta's fastball over the wall in right-field for his seventh homer of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP DL Hall (left knee sprain) will have his innings workload increased with each additional minor league rehab outing.

Marlins: RHP Bryan Hoeing (left hamstring strain) allowed one run over two innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Bryse Wilson (2-1, 2.79 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Boston on Friday. RHP Kutter Crawford (2-2, 2.17) will start for the Red Sox.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 10.24) will start Friday, when Miami opens a three-game series at Arizona. The Diamondbacks have not announced a starter.

