Sundara Inn and Spa

Where: 920 Canyon Road, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. sundaraspa.com

Why it's unique: Visitors are asked to sign a pledge of peace and quiet, saying they'll speak in low voices and won't use electronic devices in public areas. While classes from meditation to mixology are offered daily, there aren't too many of them, so you can't go overboard. There are rooms for meditation and relaxation, some designated as silent zones. No children allowed — moms have been known to leave their partners and kids at nearby water parks and escape for a few hours to Sundara. It's a self-contained, tune-out-to-tune-in environment.

Other amenities: The spa offers a full complement of services, from mani/pedis and facials to new infrared and cryo treatments (most $70 to $250). There are a host of water experiences: heated infinity pool, pool with a swim-up bar, hot tubs and a "purifying bath ritual" area that includes a scrub shower, hot tub, steam room, sauna and cold plunge pool. Almost all rooms are equipped with an ample tub, and some have their own private soaking pool on a porch. The inn's new wing boasts a range of suites, including a two-story suite, to accommodate family or the large girlfriend groups that show up regularly. Featherbeds in every room make sleeping luxurious; they had some of the best hotel pillows I've ever experienced. Rooms run $300 to $700 a night, but keep an eye out for specials.

Description: Sundara's warm and relaxed vibe is on full display. Guests pad around in their robes and slippers, even heading to the dining room fresh from the spa, changing only for classes or walks outside. While some areas are set aside for socializing, there's an emphasis on tranquillity.

Getting a spa treatment adds to the sense of relaxation. I tried the Decompress from Stress facial, a 50-minute bliss out experience. An expert technician massaged, masked and moisturized my face, and the package also included a back and shoulder scrub and a tension-releasing foot massage. Heavenly.

Pro tip: Overnight guests can arrive well before the 4 p.m. check-in to begin spa-ing. Leave your bags at the desk and take your bathing suit straight to the locker room, where you'll get a robe and slippers and can head to the pools or for a treatment. The next day, stow your bags again before the 11 a.m. checkout and head back to the locker room and spa for more delightful R&R.

SUE CAMPBELL

Find tranquillity in one of the Serenity Domes at Just For Me spa in Stillwater.

Just for Me Spa

Where: 110 S. Greeley St., Stillwater, justformespa.com

Why it's unique: This isn't a whispers-only spa. In fact, it's geared for groups. While quiet is encouraged in the treatment rooms and the salt cave, there are areas where gal pals, couples, families and co-workers can comfortably chat, including the Serenity Room (which features heated, salt foot domes and foot massages), in the LED Light Lounge and other lounge areas. Even better, you can keep the spa vibe going all night in one of three affordable accommodations: the Cottage House (sleeps four, $350), the Log Cabin (sleeps six, $400) and the Retreat House (sleeps eight, $450).

Other amenities: The spa offers an extensive list of services — from massages and facials to light treatments and signature body soaks and scrubs. There's also a Himalayan salt cave and a massive mineral pool.

Description: Arriving, you realize this is like an up north spa experience — without driving for hours. Located in an expansive, log-cabin style structure (formerly a dairy), this rustic-look spa is warm, welcoming and popular.

I signed up for the Celluma facial ($130 for 60 minutes), which includes a deep cleanse, exfoliation and extraction. After the technician applied a cooling mask, I spent about 35 minutes under an LED light therapy panel. Its UV-free lights are designed to restore vitality to your skin as well as treat wrinkles and acne. Even though the light panels look a little space-agey, the treatment was surprisingly relaxing.

I also tried one of the spa's signature services — a Moroccan Body Glow ($130 for 60 minutes). This treatment begins with an exfoliation that feels like a mix between a massage and a salt scrub, but involves only exfoliating gloves, no product. Just that made me feel both relaxed and rejuvenated — and as if I had just lost a layer of dry, flaky winter skin. The technician then applied a hydrating mix of argan oil, shea and cocoa and mango butters, leaving my skin feeling soft and supple, but not greasy.

The spa is big on little luxuries: Many of its services conclude with an oh-so-soothing foot massage and warm towel wrap. Delicious!

Pro tip: Book early, especially for weekends and groups.

CONNIE NELSON

Kinshasha Kambui massages the face of Duane Whitaker at Wellness Paradigm in Minneapolis.

Wellness Paradigm

Where: 4450 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., paradigmofwellness.com

Why it's unique: The wellness center targets communities of color who have not always been welcome in holistic health spaces, offering services such as colon hydrotherapy and therapeutic massage.

Other amenities: Monthly drumming workshops, plus other services like ear candling or ionic foot detoxes. The center features five other integrative health practitioners such as psychologists and physical therapists.

Description: Bright and cozy, Wellness Paradigm in Minneapolis' Kingfield neighborhood opened to the public early this year. Owner Kinshasha Kambui's well-loved massage sessions are offered in increments of 30, 60 and 90 minutes (prices range from $40 to $100). A sense of calm washes over visitors upon entry, where some guests opt to remove their shoes. The walls are decorated with local Black art that does its own work to relax you as you are led to a room with soft lighting, crystals and a large copper pyramid said to be a conduit of energy.

Before a massage or other service Kambui suggests clients spend a few minutes on a chi machine that gently moves the legs up and down, to simulate a brisk walk that helps align your body. While that machine is working its magic, she places an infrared dome over a client's midsection, which she says has detoxifying effects and just feels good.

Next door in the massage room, if you weren't already relaxed, the combination of aromatherapy, low light and the dreamcatcher above the massage table all help to create a sense of ease. The body is massaged with oils and tiger balm that leave you smelling great. The special attention paid to the neck, back, shoulders and head — where many people carry much of their stress — is sure to leave you in a dreamlike state. After your service, Kambui will have a glass of water waiting for you as you prepare to re-enter the busy and chaotic world.

ZOË JACKSON

The mosaic tile pool with a waterfall is one of Kohler Waters Spa’s marquee features.

Kohler Waters Spa

Where: 501 Highland Dr., Kohler, Wis., destinationkohler.com

Why it's unique: Run by Kohler, a company best known for innovation in plumbing products, the spa emphasizes water, starting with the triple-head showers in the locker room on through to its custom Vichy shower that rains down during hydrotherapy services.

Other amenities: The spa's stunning showpiece is a mosaic tile pool with a waterfall at one end. There's a separate area for a hot tub, sauna, steam room and cold-plunge pool, plus a full menu of alternative, traditional and signature hydrotherapy treatments. Guests who don't want to spend all their time relaxing in the spa or on its rooftop deck can walk to visit the Kohler showroom, sign up for a three-hour tour of the Kohler factory, play golf on Kohler courses (designed by the famed Pete Dye) or hike at the Kohler-founded River Wildlife nature preserve, among other choices. Shuttle buses run from the hotels to all these destinations and more.

Description: Entering the spa area, I noticed many people reading books and many more napping — a good sign of what was to come. After showering and spending about 20 minutes cycling through the hot tub-steam-cold-plunge circuit, I moved to the pool to sit under the waterfall and swim laps for another 10 minutes before heading to my All Things Kohler massage. A skilled technician kneaded my back, pulled my limbs and pressed to find tension points I didn't know I had, doing her best to smooth them (50 minutes, $235).

After my massage (sadly) ended, I rested on a chaise near the waterfall for awhile, sipping tea and relishing the feeling of peace the experience inspired.

Visitors should note there are two Kohler hotels close to the spa. The American Club originally was the dormitory where Kohler housed its immigrant workforce, providing room, board and recreation while they got on their feet in a new country. About a block from the spa, it is stately, traditional and luxe, with dark paneling, Oriental carpets and first-class restaurants on site. The more modern Carriage House sits directly above the spa, and spa passes are included in the cost, making this the optimal option if R&R is your main focus.

Pro tip: Book your stay early and make spa reservations when you do, because slots fill quickly, especially on weekends, when prices also rise. Be aware that hotel costs can double during golf season. I visited midweek and offseason when Carriage House rooms were $400. Also note that weekend stays may require the purchase of treatments in order to access the spa (most treatments cost between $170 and $300). Kohler clearly spells out its policies.

SUE CAMPBELL

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis

Where: 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., fourseasons.com/minneapolis/spa

Why it's unique: Spa services at this top-rated hotel change with the seasons. A "nourishment through nature" theme means face and body products are natural, plant-based and 100% cruelty-free. That commitment to sustainability is practiced right down to team uniforms made of biodegradable polyester and spandex.

Other amenities: The Spa is located on the fourth floor, which is dedicated to health and wellness. Those with a spa appointment are free to use amenities such as saunas and steam rooms. Or, they can head to the indoor pool and whirlpool area, perhaps grabbing a bite or a beverage while lounging.

Description: When checking in for one of the facial, body or massage services, artfully sculpted fresh floral arrangements (in which the flora is later dried and pressed and used for spa services) and elegantly backlit art installations and canvases by local artists set the mood.

Changing into one of those Four Seasons' coveted, plush robes (also available for purchase in the boutique) is the next signal that you've walked into a world of rest and respite.

Facials, geared toward detoxifying and nourishing with treatments that can include brush massages, regenerating and re-plumping treatments as well as nutrient-filled elixirs, are all about curation.

The "City Life," for example, is specially formulated to detoxify the deepest layers of impurities and pollutants. A session (starting at $292) includes exfoliating, extracting, hydrating and nutrient-boosting skin serums — as well as arm, hands, neck and scalp massages.

NANCY NGO

Glacial Waters Spa at Grand View Lodge.

Glacial Waters Spa

Where: 23521 Nokomis Av., Nisswa, glacialwatersspa.com

Why it's unique: Part of Grand View Lodge in the Brainerd area, Glacial Waters is a full-service spa that touts the healing and rejuvenating qualities of mineral waters. It incorporates water into wellness services. A Himalayan salt room, hydrotherapy soak treatment rooms and a Vichy shower room add to the program.

Other amenities: The resort also features a golf course, beaches, pontoon cruises, a recreation center with two pools and several restaurants.

Description: Set amid a backdrop of pines, simply stepping into the building calms the body, mind and spirit.

Popular wellness offerings include signature soak and massage combo treatments in a spacious private wellness suite with tub, massage table and fireplace. (Prices vary depending on season and day of the week.)

A session begins with a mineral bath salt soak (your choice of stress relief, detoxifying, muscle therapy or moisturizing). Next, choose from a variety of types of massage, from deep tissue to hot stone, for 60 minutes of working out every last knot.

Another option is to select from an a la carte menu and hone in on specific wellness needs. Don't miss the steam room, sauna or outdoor hot tub. You won't regret it.