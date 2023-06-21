The far-southwestern Minnesota town of Luverne (pop. 5,000) rolled out a new 7.4-mile bike trail this month.

The new Luverne Loop encircles city outskirts and links to the 2-mile Ashby Memorial Trail and the 6-mile Blue Mounds Trail. The latter trail heads north to Blue Mounds State Park, known for its pink quartzite cliffs, prairie trails, prickly pear cactus blooms, and a bison herd that can be viewed on a 90-minute bus tour.

The Sioux Quartzite cliff at Blue Mounds State Park, near Luverne, Minn.
Star Tribune
The Luverne Loop project includes a trailhead (601 E. Main St.) with restrooms, Wi-Fi, a bike repair station and drinking water. The nearby GrandStay Hotel & Suites (908 S. Kniss Av.) loans bikes for free, even to non-guests. The city also rents eight e-bikes, which make it easier to reach the state park's 90-foot-high Eagle Rock Vista.

Rent e-bikes at Luverne Aquatics & Fitness (802 Blue Mound Av.) for $10 for the first hour and $5 per additional half-hour.

Find more details at cityofluverne.org/trails.