Lululemon's lawsuit against Costco highlights the rise of fashion 'dupes'

It's not even the first time Lululemon has encountered what it says are knockoffs of its clothing, which often carry steep price tags of over $100 each for leggings and sporty zip-ups. Without specifying additional sellers beyond Costco in Friday's complaint, Lululemon noted that a handful companies have ''replicated or copied'' its apparel to sell cheaper offerings — including those popularized online through hashtags like ''LululemonDupes'' on TikTok and other social media platforms.