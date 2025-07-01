Lululemon files lawsuit against Costco, claims company is selling 'dupes' of some of its products

Lululemon alleges that Costco is known to use manufacturers of popular branded products for its private label Kirkland brand, but that the company and the manufacturers don't tell consumers of the connection between them for many of the Kirkland-branded products. Because of this, Lululemon claims this leads at least some shoppers to believe that Kirkland-branded products are made by the authentic supplier of the ''original'' products. Lululemon claims Costco doesn't try to dispel the ambiguity.