Charter Member of September Fan Club



"And then the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn was awaked" said poet Raquel Franco. I love all the seasons, all the months, but September is my favorite.

Hear me out: no more debilitating heat and humidity. Daylight is still long enough for fine evenings on the patio. Fewer angry thunderstorms - less running and screaming. The summer crush is fading in the rear view mirror. Kids are back in school (in theory) and Mother Nature is lulled into complacency. The odds of getting into (weather) trouble are lowest in September, it seems.

Summer was warmer and wetter than average statewide. According to Dr. Mark Seely, June through August ranks among the 5 warmest on record.

September marks the kick-off of meteorological fall, and next week will sure get your attention, with daytime highs in the 50s - maybe the first frost of the season near Duluth by midweek.

T-storms flare up late Saturday, but Sunday looks dry and lukewarm. Labor Day? 50s with a cold rain.

Yikes.

File photo : Paul Douglas

Relatively Balmy Into Sunday - Reality Check Next Week. If the sun is out most of today we should come close to 80F. NAM guidance (future radar animation above) shows a few showers and T-showers pushing across central and northern Minnesota ahead of the next puff of cooler air on Thursday. We warm up again over the weekend before a taste of late September next week, with a string of days in the 50s and low 60s and a chance of frost over the Minnesota Arrowhead. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

First Cool Smack of Autumn. Is smack too strong? Nudge? Love-tap? Next week will be a minor wake-up call, a subtle (yet blunt) reminder that the sun is slipping ever lower into the southern sky. Soak up every warm day in sight. MSP Meteogram from ECMWF: WeatherBell.

Volatile Mid-Month Pattern? I'm seeing a few models with a large closed ("cut-off") low over the nation's midsection by mid-September, and confidence levels are low that the pattern envisioned by the GFS model (above) will actually verify. One things is certain: near-record heat will continue to bake much of the southern USA for much of September.

August Climate Summary. At Minnesota WeatherTalk Dr. Mark Seeley recaps a warm, wet August, and a meteorological summer that was warmer than average across Minnesota: "...There were several days that the NOAA National Weather Service issued Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings thanks to unusually high dew points. At MSP the number of hours with dew point readings of 70°F or higher exceeded 100 for the month. The total of such hours is now well over 325 for the summer so far. August wraps up meteorological summer and is the third consecutive warmer than normal month. The June-August period in 2020 will rank among the 5 warmest historically for the state of Minnesota. August rainfall was above normal at most locations..."

Map credit : Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Tuesday, September 1st, 2020:

Atlantic Heating Up Again:

Tropical Depression Fifteen. Fifteen formed late yesterday afternoon off the Southeastern United States coast and is sitting about 100 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras this morning (as of 5 AM ET). The good news is this system is heading out into the Atlantic, moving away from the Mid-Atlantic today and moving north of Bermuda through the middle of the week. This system is not expected to strengthen much and may not even become a tropical storm.

System In The Caribbean. We are also watching a system in the Caribbean which does not have a well-defined center. However, ships have indicated that tropical-storm-force winds are occurring on the north side of the wave. As this system continues to move westward, a tropical depression or storm could form as conditions become a little more favorable for development, and an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is on the way to investigate. Chances sit at 80% of formation at the moment. This system looks to be moving toward Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula with heavy rain and strong winds later this week, and at the moment it doesn’t appear like it will be a threat to the United States.

Next Wave To Watch. We also have an eye on a wave that will move off Africa in the next couple of days. We could see gradual development later in the week once it moves into the Atlantic, and there is currently a 40% chance of formation in the next five days.

Heavy Rain Central U.S.

Heavy Rain Threat. As a stalled out boundary sits across portions of the Southern Plains through the middle of the week, rounds of heavy rain are expected – particularly from Texas to Missouri. In some areas from western Arkansas to northern Texas up to 6” of rain could fall through Thursday evening, prompting a flood threat across the region. Some of these areas, especially in western Arkansas, have received heavy rain over the past month (including from Laura last week) meaning the ground is already saturated. Flash Flood Watches are in place across parts of northern Texas (including Dallas and Wichita Falls), Oklahoma (including OKC), and Arkansas (including Little Rock and Fort Smith). Already this morning numerous Flash Flood Warnings have been in place from south of Oklahoma City into western Arkansas due to heavy rain from the overnight hours.

Heat Concerns

Excessive Heat Watches. Heat concerns develop once again heading into the Labor Day weekend across portions of the Southwest, with Excessive Heat Watches in place for Phoenix and Las Vegas from Friday through Monday and for both Los Angeles and San Diego from Saturday through Monday. Highs in the 90s and 100s are expected across the region and could lead to heat related illnesses for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. Heat also continues today in the Southern Plains, including areas of Louisiana hard hit by Laura last week.

Typhoon Maysak

Tracking Maysak. Typhoon Maysak is near peak strength this morning U.S. time with winds of around 145 mph – the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. The center was 545 miles south-southwest of Busan, South Korea, and moving north at 6 mph. Some weakening is expected over the next day to day and a half as Maysak approaches the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula, with winds of 115 mph south of South Korea Wednesday afternoon (local time) and winds of 90 mph as it moves across central South Korea early Thursday morning. This could be one of the strongest typhoons to hit South Korea in recorded history, according to Yale Climate Connections (https:// yaleclimateconnections.org/ 2020/08/typhoon-maysak-could- become-one-of-south-koreas- strongest-typhoons-on-record/) . The strongest on record was Typhoon Maemi in 2003 with a pressure of 950 mb. Maysak could have a pressure of 935-945 mb near landfall.

Wind Gust Potential. Strong winds can be expected across much of South Korea Wednesday Night into early Thursday as Maysak approaches and makes landfall. The strongest winds are still expected across eastern South Korea, where wind gusts over 120-130 mph will be possible. Wind gusts of at least 40-70 mph will be possible in Seoul.

Heavy Rain Threat. Flooding will be possible as heavy rains of at least 4-15” could fall across much of South Korea as Maysak moves through. This will likely cause flooding in some locations, especially since South Korea already observed a longer and wetter monsoon season than normal with June 1-August 15 nationwide averaged rain that was approximately 14” above average according to Yale Climate Connections.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

National Hurricane Center's Messaging Likely Saved Lives During Hurricane Laura. I couldn't agree more with Dr. Marshall Shepherd, posting at Forbes: "...Appropriate balance in weather messaging is critical to maintaining credibility with the public. However, it is important to recognize that fatality numbers may be low because of effective warnings and outstanding predictions. I observed this same phenomenon with COVID-19 early in the pandemic. Naysayers argued that case numbers were inflated, and social distancing mandates were too harsh. They pointed to numbers in decline, but overlooked that the decline was related to the social distancing and mask wearing policies. I am sure there is some psychological concept that describes this tendency, but that is a discussion for a different day. For now, I just wanted to thank the National Hurricane Center. Even as I write this, they are still dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Laura..."

Why Hurricane Storm Surges are So Dangerous. National Geographic delves into the multiple risks posed by a sudden rise in water ahead of a hurricane's eye: "...When a storm surge reaches land, the wall of waves can rush miles inland, battering anything in its path. Under the weight of that water—approximately 1,700 pounds per cubic yard—beaches erode and buildings can crumble. Storm surges can also flood inland rivers and lakes, contributing to billions of dollars of flood damage. Most sobering, however, is the human loss attributed to storm surges. A 2014 article in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society found that storm surges accounted for nearly half of all Atlantic tropical hurricane deaths from 1963 to 2012, mainly due to drowning..."

Graphic credit : NOAA.

Tales From The Storm: How Four Scientists Tracked Hurricane Laura. Here's an excerpt of an interesting post at Science AAAS: "...In the days before the storm hit land, aerospace engineer Nick Underwood of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was part of a team that tracked the developing storm from the air, aboard a propeller-driven P-3 Hurricane Hunter specially outfitted to fly into big storms and collect troves of data. When Laura made landfall, weather researcher Sean Waugh of NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, was there to greet the hurricane as part of a mobile data-collecting team that deployed sensor-laden vehicles to the Gulf Coast to get an up-close look. Farther afield, atmospheric scientist Phil Klotzbach of the University of Colorado, Boulder, who helps build storm forecasting models, watched the storm unfold his home in the San Francisco Bay area, tracking numerous streams of real-time data and sharing his insights on social media..."

Photo credit : "Buildings and homes are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on 27 August near Lake Charles, Louisiana." AP Photo/David J. Phillip.

America is Being Pummeled by Disasters. A story at The Atlantic caught my eye: "...A hurricane, a season of fire, poisoned air, skin-boiling heat, treacherous winds, ruined crops, a time of poverty and disease—is this our lot? Is this our future? It seems facile to point out the role climate change has played in intensifying these disasters. Almost unnoticed among the calamities last month: July 2020 was the hottest July ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere. In our warmed climate, Category 4 storms like Laura are more common, and they are likely to bring more rainfall. Climate change leads to hotter days and longer heat waves. And the type of fires that have raged in California this month—summertime forest fires—consume eight times more acreage now than they did in the 1970s. What’s more, the area they burn increases exponentially in relation to climate change, so every degree of warming induces much larger fires than the degree before it..."

File image : NOAA.

The Biblical Flood That Will Drown California. A story from Mother Jones and WIRED.com (paywall) won't make the California Chamber of Commerce very happy; here's an excerpt: "...Yet in modern-day California—a region that author Mike Davis once likened to a “Book of the Apocalypse theme park,” where this year’s wildfires have already burned 1.4 million acres, and dozens of fires are still raging—the nearly forgotten biblical-scale flood documented by Brewer’s letters has largely vanished from the public imagination, replaced largely by traumatic memories of more recent earthquakes.When it was thought of at all, the flood was once considered a thousand-year anomaly, a freak occurrence. But emerging science demonstrates that floods of even greater magnitude occurred every 100 to 200 years in California’s precolonial history. Climate change will make them more frequent still..."

File image : NOAA.

New Research Links NO2 With Higher COVID Death Rates: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "New research reveals a potential link between nitrogen oxide exposure and higher death rates from COVID-19, E&E reported. Scientists from Emory University announced last week the link between deaths from the virus and exposure to the common pollutant caused by burning fossil fuels, especially in cars. The research and findings, currently undergoing peer review, appear consistent with findings from English researchers earlier this year. Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color are disproportionately likely to be exposed to air pollution, including NO2. The Emory scientists also found a connection between long-term exposure to fine soot particles — known as PM 2.5 — and COVID-19 mortality, but at a level lower than the widely publicized research from Harvard University earlier spring." (E&E $)

File image : EPA.

I Was a Floating Head at an NBA Game. It Gets Weirder. Have you seen the video-game-like virtual fans "attending" the playoff games? It is out of this world, as WIRED.com (paywall) explains: "...As anyone watching the NBA during the Covid-19 pandemic can observe, the games being played in the league’s “bubble” in Orlando are played without flesh-and-blood fans present. Instead, 17-foot LED screens project the pixelated faces of around 300 basketball lovers from across the country along three sides of the court each game. Many are season-ticket holders, or family and friends of the players. Others are fans who registered online for the lottery. Some are members of the media, like me. Then there are a few who are offered seats because they are one of the greatest basketball players of all time, like Scottie Pippen..."

Image credit : "WIRED writer Kate Knibbs (bottom left) sits in the virtual crowd at an NBA game." Photograph: DAVID DOW/NBA.

Bonnie Raitt's First Album Recorded on Lake Minnetonka. I had no idea, but a post a Lake Minnetonka Magazine set me straight: "...Lake Minnetonka proved to be the perfect place for this seminal record at a “remedial reading summer camp,” as Raitt described it in a 2013 interview with The Current radio station. “It wasn’t Animal House, but it was very much like a summer camp. It was just a blast.” The recording session turned into a weeks-long party as all the musicians bunked at the camp. “There were so many accommodations that we ended up all staying out there. A few musicians came up from Chicago, and would fish every day,” Murphy says. “It was a vacation for everybody. Finally after a couple of weeks there, [Raitt] asked, ‘Don’t you think we should start recording?’..."

Each State's Most Googled Quarantine Hobby, Mapped. Home workouts? Sounds like fake news to me. Here's an excerpt from Mental Floss: "...Using regional Google Trends data, the internet experts at Go.Frontier.com, an authorized reseller of Frontier Communications, put together this graphic showing how Americans have been spending their extra time at home. Watching movies and TV shows is the country's favorite quarantine activity by far, topping search results in 18 states, including the entire Southwest. But binge-watching isn't always used as escapism: In March 2020, Steven Soderbergh's Contagion (2011) was Google's most-searched movie title..."

71 F. high in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

77 F. average high on September 1.

75 F. high on September 1, 2019. Back when none of us realized how good "normal" really was.

September 2, 1996: Approximately 8 inches of rain falls over a 2 1/2 hour period in the Mankato area resulting in flash flooding. Numerous roads are closed, basements flooded, and $100,000 of damage results from a lightning strike in Lehiller.

September 2, 1992: Severe weather affects several counties in the western parts of the County Warning Area. Several tornadoes are reported, along with 3/4 inch hail and damaging winds, as the system passes through Pope, Swift, Stearns, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Brown and Renville Counties.

September 2, 1975: Severe weather rolls through Stevens, Swift, Kandiyohi, and Meeker counties. 1.5 inch Hail is reported in Stevens and Swift. An F1 tornado also occurs in Swift. An hour later, another F1 Tornado was reported in Kandiyohi County while 69 knot winds occurred in Meeker County. Damages were estimated at $50,000 for the two tornadoes that touched down.

September 2, 1937: Strong thunderstorms bring heavy rainfall to northern Minnesota, with 4.61 inches of rain dumped on Pokegama. Flooding was reported in Duluth.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. Winds: W 10-15. High: near 80



THURSDAY: Scrappy clouds, cooler wind. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 63. High: 72



FRIDAY: Sunny and drop dead gorgeous. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 56. High: 75



SATURDAY: Sun much of the day. Late T-storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 79



SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 60. High: 80



LABOR DAY: Sweatshirt weather. Cold soaking rain? Winds: NE 10-15. Wake-up: 53. High: near 60



TUESDAY: Feels like fall. Clouds, few showers. Wake-up: 50. High: 57

Climate Stories...

Climate Change Driving Up Cost of Insurance. When coastal dwellers can't buy insurance required by mortgage lenders, the house of cards will collapse - not all at once, but in a slow-motion tumble. Here's a clip from Marketplace: "...As the climate changes, and wildfires get bigger and more destructive across California, it is getting harder and more expensive for many homeowners to get insurance, particularly in areas deemed high fire-risk. The same thing is happening in other states that are bearing the brunt of climate change, in parts of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas that have been hit hard by hurricanes in recent years. “Affordability of home insurance in the face of climate change has become a huge issue in many states,” said Amy Bach, executive director of the nonprofit United Policyholders. “Home insurance now is costing more in areas that are vulnerable to climate change, is harder to find, and is worth less...”

Sea Level Rise from Ice Sheets Track Worst Case Climate Change Scenario. Here's the intro to a post at Phys.org: "Ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica whose melting rates are rapidly increasing have raised the global sea level by 1.8cm since the 1990s, and are matching the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's worst-case climate warming scenarios. According to a new study from the University of Leeds and the Danish Meteorological Institute, if these rates continue, the ice sheets are expected to raise sea levels by a further 17cm and expose an additional 16 million people to annual coastal flooding by the end of the century..."

File image : Butch Dill, Associated Press.

Cautious Optimism for the Future. Here's an excerpt of an interview I recently gave to Mpls St. Paul Magazine:

On what anyone can do to help:

"You can’t put this genie back in the bottle. You can’t, by force of decree, have the sea levels fall. But there’s a lot of things you can do. The best thing you can do is vote for people who have respect for science. When we ignore scientists, bad things happen. The beginning of every disaster movie, there’s a scene or two where we ignore the scientists, and then all hell breaks loose."

On his cause for optimism:

"At the end of the day, I’m optimistic for a number of reasons. Younger people are not skeptical; they want to be part of the solution. And when you look at the arc of technology, the falling prices for solar and wind and biofuels and all these other clean alternatives, at some point it’s just a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t you go with wind and solar? It’s cheaper."

File image : Scott Kelly, NASA ISS.

What's Behind August 2020's Extreme Weather? Climate Change and Bad Luck. Here's an excerpt of an explainer at Science News: "...Both California’s average heat and dryness have become more severe due to climate change, dramatically increasing the likelihood of extreme wildfires. In an Aug. 20 study in Environmental Research Letters, Swain and colleagues noted that over the last 40 years, average autumn temperatures increased across the state by about 1 degree Celsius, and statewide precipitation dropped by about 30 percent. That, in turn, has more than doubled the number of autumn days with extreme fire weather conditions since the early 1980s, they found..."

Image credit : "Two natural disasters raged on either side of the United States on August 25: hundreds of wildfires in California and Hurricane Laura churning in the Gulf of Mexico." NOAA.

California's Climate Tinderbox: A Scientist Explains the Fire Crisis. Bloomberg has more perspective: "...Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the National Center for Atmspheric Research, has emerged as one of the foremost voices explaining how California became a climate tinderbox. Forests dried out over years of rising temperatures, and then the ecosystem suffered through the most intense heat wave in decades (and millions of people suffered through thefirst rolling blackouts in 20 years). The heat and dryness left everything primed for a catalyst to set off a drastic impact..."

Tropical Cyclones Have Become More Destructive Over Past 40 Years, Data Shows. It's not just the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. A fluke, a cosmic coincident, or symptoms of warming water? Here's an excerpt from The Guardian: "Tropical cyclones have become more intense around the globe in the past four decades, with more destructive storms forming more often, according to a study that further confirms the theory that warming oceans would drive more dangerous cyclones. Analysis of satellite records from 1979 to 2017 found a clear rise in the most destructive cyclones – also known as hurricanes or typhoons – that deliver sustained winds in excess of about 185km/h. Australia sits across two ocean basins where cyclones form – the southern Indian Ocean and southern Pacific Ocean – where the study also identified rising trends of the more destructive storms..."

Image credit : "Two severe tropical cyclones over northern Australia. Analysis of satellite records from 1979 to 2017 has found a clear rise in the most destructive storms, in keeping with climate predictions about global heating." Photograph: NASA Earth Observatory/EPA.

Climate Change Didn't Cause Hurricane Laura but It Did Make the Storm Worse. An analysis from CNN.com: "...It is important to note that no one single storm can be attributed to climate change. Laura alone was not created solely by climate change. In fact, you could make a bigger argument that the absence of El Nino, (or even the forecast presence of La Nina) was more of a cause. But strong, rapidly intensifying storms like Laura are more likely to occur in general thanks to climate change. Due to climate change, ocean temperatures are well above normal. The warmer the ocean is when a tropical system moves into it, the more likely it is to intensify. According to NASA, ocean temperatures also influence the development of tropical storms and hurricane, which take energy from warm ocean waters to form and intensify..."

File image : Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Damage from Whopper Hurricanes Rising for Many Reasons. Climate change is a big part of the equation, but not the only factor in play, according to research summarized at the Associated Press: "...We are seeing an increase of intensity of these phenomena because we as a society are fundamentally changing the Earth and at the same time we are moving to locations that are more hazardous,” Cutter said Wednesday. In the last three years, the United States has had seven hurricane disasters that each caused at least $1 billion in damage, totaling $335 billion. In all of the 1980s, there were six, and their damage totaled $38.2 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. All those figures are adjusted for the cost of living. The Atlantic is increasingly spawning more major hurricanes, according to an Associated Press analysis of NOAA hurricane data since 1950..."

Just How Cold Was the Last Ice Age? New Study Finds the Temperature. Big Think has the details: "How cold was the Ice Age? While one can imagine layers of ice covering everything around the world, that's not exactly what happened. In fact, researchers identified the temperature of the Last Glacial Maximum, from about 20,000 ago, to be about 46 degrees Fahrenheit (7.8 C). This, of course, was the average global temperature – not the extent of how cold it really got in some places. The Last Glacial Maximum (LGM) was a very chilly period, when glaciers covered about half of North and South Americas, as well as Europe and parts of Asia. Overall, the new paper found that the world's temperatures were about 11 degrees Fahrenheit or 6 degrees Celsius less warm than today..."