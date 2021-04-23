Another hopeful sign to bet on concerts making a strong comeback in the fall, Treasure Island Casino has booked a new Sept. 3 date at its amphitheater with one of the biggest names in country music, Luke Bryan.

The Red Wing area venue is one of a couple dozen stops listed on Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour for late fall. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m. via TICasino.com. Reserved seats will be $139, $92, $79 and $58. General admission tickets are $42.50.

A Treasure Island rep confirmed that Bryan's concert, which will feature Louisiana twanger Dylan Scott for an opening act, will be sold at full capacity.

The amphitheater — which opened in 2018 but was closed all last summer — holds about 15,000 people split between permanent seats and a grassy general-admission area. That's still quite a downsized number from Bryan's prior Minnesota shows, which have included packed concerts at Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota's COVID-19 safety rules currently cap audience size at 10,000 for large outdoor events, but concert promoters are crossing their fingers the guidelines will open up by fall.

Bryan himself can attest to the need for ongoing safety concerns: He was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to skip TV appearances this month on "American Idol" and the ACM Awards.

Treasure Island's amphitheater only has one show on the books for summer, Foreigner on July 2, but could add more dates later. Makeup dates for two double-header concerts from last summer are still scheduled there for September: Matchbox 20 with the Wallflowers on Sept. 10, followed by Wilco with Trampled by Turtles on Sept. 18.

