DALLAS — Luka Doncic had his 10th triple-double of the season despite missing five minutes of action after taking a charge and helped rally the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Doncic finished with 26 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds. He missed five minutes late in the third quarter and early in the fourth after being knocked to the floor on a charge by Corey Kispert. Doncic was taken to the locker room and received stitches on his chin.

Dallas trailed 95-86 when Doncic checked back in, and he scored six straight points, helping the Mavericks build a 103-98 lead with 3:57 to play. Dallas outscored Washington 34-16 in the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for the Mavericks, who have a season-best five-game win streak. Daniel Gafford, dealt to Dallas from Washington before last week's trade deadline, had 16 points and matched a career best with 17 rebounds.

Deni Avdija scored 25 points to tie a career high, and Kyle Kuzma added 23 for the Wizards, who have lost seven straight. Tyus Jones had 14 points and 16 assists.

The Wizards used an 11-2 run to finish the second quarter and led 58-51 at the break after a half that featured 15 lead changes. Kuzma scored 16 while Avdija, averaging 13 points, scored 14 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Gafford had seven points, 14 rebounds (six offensive) and three blocks in the first half.

The Mavericks went into play ranked second in the NBA averaging 12.3 turnovers. They committed 13 in the first half, four by Doncic, and were outscored 14-4 in points off turnovers.

Dallas played its seventh consecutive game without starting rookie center Dereck Lively II (broken nose) and ninth straight without starting guard Dante Exum (right knee soreness).

Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks' new governor following the sale of the team approved by the NBA in late December, attended his first Dallas game this season. He was seated in the front row between CEO Cynt Marshall and general manager Nico Harrison.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At New Orleans on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Hosting San Antonio on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba