Luka Doncic eager to start playing big games for Lakers, starting in playoff date with Timberwolves

''He's smiling on the court and off the court, talking a lot of trash on the bench or with whatever fans he's picking out that's yelling at him, and it's exciting,'' Finney-Smith said. ''He brings an excitement to the game. He makes unbelievable passes. That last (regular-season) game, the Houston game, I cut, thinking he wasn't going to throw the ball to me. He threw it my direction, and he was like, ‘What, you think I didn't see you?'''