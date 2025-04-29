Sports

Luka Doncic donates entire cost of restoring vandalized Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles

Luka Doncic has stepped up to pay the entire expected cost of restoring a vandalized mural depicting Kobe and Gigi Bryant in downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 9:26PM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Luka Doncic has stepped up to pay the entire expected cost of restoring a vandalized mural depicting Kobe and Gigi Bryant in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers' new guard made a $5,000 donation Tuesday to cover the entire goal of a GoFundMe page created by artist Louie Palsino. He wants to restore the mural, titled ''Mambas Forever,'' at 14th and Main streets.

''It was always important to give back to the community,'' Doncic said after practice at the Lakers' training complex. ''They gave me so much, so I just want to give back.''

The Slovenian superstar joined the Lakers less than three months ago in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. He teamed with LeBron James to lead the Lakers to the Pacific Division title and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but Los Angeles is on the brink of elimination Wednesday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit for Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships and becoming the top scorer in franchise history. After Kobe and Gigi Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, hundreds of murals and public art projects honoring them sprung up around Southern California.

