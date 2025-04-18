Luka and LeBron must quickly find winning formula when Lakers face tested Timberwolves in 1st round

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Less than three months after the trade that shook the basketball world, the Los Angeles Lakers are headed into their first postseason with LeBron James and Luka Doncic atop their roster.
The trouble is that this stellar duo has only played 21 games together.
James realizes that might not be enough time to build a bond strong enough to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, who probably have a better idea of who they are and what they can do when these teams begin their first-round playoff series Saturday in downtown LA.
The third-seeded Lakers won 50 games and the Pacific Division despite dramatically changing their core at midseason. Beating the Wolves in a seven-game series is an even tougher task, and James knows there won't be a Hollywood ending to the Lakers' wild year without plenty of work, determination and injury luck.
The 40-year-old James has been cautious with his thoughts about the Lakers in recent weeks as the 22-year veteran heads toward his 18th NBA postseason. Better than anyone, he realizes the enormity of the challenge ahead as he chases his fifth championship.
''Obviously you want to be healthy going into a postseason run, that's most important,'' James said Friday after practice. ''And then you want to have been playing at a high level for the majority of the season — being in must-win games going down the stretch, playoff-type intensity games, and we had that. But at the end of the day ... I don't give a damn how much you know about a team, how much they know about you, all the talk. It's not about that. It's about once you get on the floor.''
One year after Minnesota reached the Western Conference finals and lost to Doncic's Mavericks, the Wolves roared into the playoffs this spring with a 17-4 finish to the regular season, playing standout basketball after Julius Randle returned from injury.
LeBron and Luka have the higher seed and home-court advantage — but only just barely.