Luka and LeBron must quickly find winning formula when Lakers face tested Timberwolves in 1st round

''If they're taking the ball out of Ant's hands, you have an open shot, let it fly. Because once that happens, it just loosens up the defense and opens everything up,'' said Donte DiVincenzo, who shot nearly 40% from deep. ''And it also is just a confidence-booster for everybody in the locker room. Everybody knows that whoever's going to give the ball up, the next person is going to have a wide-open shot to try to get a good one. And there's nobody on the team who's going to try to do it themselves, and Ant's at the forefront of that, just building confidence in everybody on the team.''