DALLAS — Fabio Luisi's contract as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra was extended for five years through the 2028-29 season on Wednesday.
Luisi, who turns 61 on Jan. 17, was hired in June 2018 to start as music director with the 2020-21 season. He succeeded Jaap van Zweden (2008-18), who became music director of the New York Philharmonic.
Luisi is in his final season as general music director of the Zurich Opera, a role he has held since 2012.
