Luis Urías hits 2-run HR in 10th inning to help Athletics beat White Sox 3-2

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Luis Urías hit a two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning help the Athletics rally and beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday in the rubber game of the series.
Urías homered to left field on the first pitch he saw from Jordan Leasure (0-2) after JJ Bleday struck out to begin the inning with Jacob Wilson on second.
The White Sox took a 2-1 lead off reliever Grant Holman (2-0) on a one-out single by Luis Robert Jr. Edgar Quero singled Robert to third but Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play.
Joshua Palacios led off the game against Athletics starter Osvaldo Bido with his first home run this season.
Lawrence Butler led off with a single against White Sox opener Brandon Eisert and Brent Rooker followed with an RBI double to tie it after one.
Davis Martin pitched six shutout innings for the White Sox after relieving Eisert to begin the second, allowing three hits and two walks. Cam Booser and Steven Wilson both threw a scoreless inning.
Justin Sterner pitched a scoreless seventh for the Athletics and hasn't allowed a run in 13 2/3 innings. Tyler Ferguson yielded a walk and nothing else in the eighth and Mason Miller struck out the side in the ninth.
