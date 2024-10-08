Luis Tiant, the charismatic Cuban who pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a championship, dies at 83

With a swaggering style and an iconic wiggling windup that froze batters in the box, ''El Tiante'' was a three-time All-Star and four-time 20-game winner whose greatest individual season came with Cleveland in 1968, when he went 21-9 with 19 complete games and nine shutouts — four of them in a row. His 1.60 ERA was the best in the AL in half a century and he finished fifth in AL Most Valuable Player voting; 31-game winner Denny McLain won it, as well as the league's Cy Young Award.