NEW YORK — Luis Tiant, the charismatic Cuban who pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a World Series title, dies at 83.
Luis Tiant, the charismatic Cuban who pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a World Series title, dies at 83
Luis Tiant, the charismatic Cuban who pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a World Series title, dies at 83.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 8, 2024 at 3:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Justice Department charges Afghan man with planning attack on large crowds on Election Day in the US
Justice Department charges Afghan man with planning attack on large crowds on Election Day in the US.